Mom shares money-saving trick to make essential product at home: 'Saves so much money'

Making your own non-toxic laundry detergent is simple and comes with a lot of benefits for both you and the environment. Posting on TikTok, cdawnu (@cdawnu) shows us just how easy it is.

The scoop

A mom shared the recipe for homemade laundry detergent that is better for you, your family, and the environment.

There are just four ingredients, and they are commonly found at home: baking soda, washing soda, Epsom salt, and salt. They can be combined in a glass jar, and you can also include a few drops of your favorite essential oil if there is a particular fragrance you want.

The mom shares that she uses just one tablespoon per load.

How it's helping

Home hacks such as this one provide natural, cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products, saving people money with simple ingredients that they often have at home. Buying these ingredients and making multiple batches of cleaning products can help save people lots of money on keeping their home and clothes clean while also providing nontoxic alternatives to store-bought products. There are lots of natural ways to clean at home and many hacks out there to help people use natural ingredients to clean everything from windows to ovens.

Many cleaning products available contain harmful chemicals that can be hazardous. For example, a study by Environmental Working Group scientists found that many popular cleaning products contain volatile organic compounds, which have been linked to the development of asthma and even cancer. Homemade alternatives don't contain these compounds, making them better for our health. Additionally, VOCs pollute the environment, so using cleaning products without them is better for the health of the planet.

In addition to containing harmful chemicals, cleaning products and household detergents usually come in plastic bottles. Homemade varieties can be stored in reusable glass jars or bottles, removing the need for so much plastic, which helps reduce waste and plastic pollution in the environment.

What everyone's saying

The post received several comments from people who loved the hack.

"Trying this!!!" one excited user wrote.

Another pointed out how much money this hack can save, saying, "Saves so much money and so clean and non toxic."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.