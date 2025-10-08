Cat owner shares video after making creative use of old drink lids: 'So easy and cute'

"Definitely need to try this."

Cat owners know that no matter how many toys they buy for their favorite feline, their cats will almost always be happier with something as mundane as an empty box.

One TikToker shared their hack on how to make the perfect homemade cat toy by recycling container lids and a box.

The scoop

On the social media account for a cat named Murgel (@cat.murgel), the pet's owner shared a hack for kitty enrichment that utilizes a cardboard box and leftover container lids from soda and similar products. They ask, "Would you make one for your kitty?"

They demonstrate how they cut tiny holes into the lids to make way for a thin rope. Once they attach the lids to the rope, they cut holes in the top of a cardboard box (with the flaps removed and lying on its side), then thread the rope with the container lids through, so the lids dangle from the top of the box, creating instant kitty fun.

It's incredibly simple to put together and only requires a few items and a couple of tools, making this a perfect hack for cat owners.

How it's helping

This hack is fantastic for many reasons, not the least of which is that it's a fun toy to engage your cat with that alleviates boredom and lets them burn off some energy by batting around hanging lids.

However, this homemade cat toy also helps cat parents save money they would have otherwise spent on buying toys (that their cats likely would play with only once). It also saves them from having to go online to find the perfect toy or drive to a store to browse.

Additionally, by recycling items already in the home, this fun idea reduces the amount of waste that ends up in already crowded landfills, as well as the amount of carbon pollution released from them, making the soil and air a bit cleaner, while also helping to protect oceans from pollution.

What everyone's saying

While a few TikTok users claimed their cats would destroy the toy in mere minutes, many other cat parents were excited to try out the hack.

"Definitely need to try this," one person commented.

Another wrote, "That's so easy and cute."

And one user summed up the hack with one word when they said, "Genius."

