Cat mom shares 'brilliant' idea to transform your pet's playtime using empty old paper rolls: 'I love this'

Forget overpriced pet store gadgets — your cat's new favorite toy might be sitting in your recycling bin. Artist and avid upcycler Isy (@isymakesthings) shared a brilliant way to turn toilet paper rolls and cardboard into an interactive food puzzle, giving your feline a mental workout while keeping waste out of the trash.

The scoop

This DIY is as simple as it gets. Grab a piece of cardboard, a handful of empty toilet paper tubes, and some hot glue. Simply glue the tubes upright onto the cardboard to form a grid-like structure where you can sprinkle in kibble or treats. It turns snack time into a fun challenge that engages your cat's hunting instincts while preventing them from gobbling food too quickly.

"Watch as your kitty's curiosity and hunting instincts come to life," Isy said in their caption.

How it's helping

Puzzle feeders at pet stores can cost anywhere from $10 to $30, but this version is free and just as effective. Beyond the financial savings, this project is a perfect example of how upcycling can turn everyday trash into something useful. Instead of throwing away cardboard, which contributes to overflowing landfills, this hack extends its life and gives it a new purpose.

Reusing common household materials like toilet paper rolls and cardboard isn't just about saving money—it's about shifting the way we think about waste. When packaging and disposable items are creatively repurposed, we reduce the demand for new products, which in turn lowers the energy and resources required for manufacturing. Small steps like these help curb pollution, minimize landfill crowding, and keep unnecessary waste out of our oceans.

Thinking beyond packaging, upcycling can also breathe new life into clothes and accessories. Old t-shirts can be turned into reusable tote bags, worn-out sweaters can become pet beds, and even outdated shoes can be refurbished or donated instead of trashed. If you're looking to keep your old wardrobe out of the landfill, ThredUp offers an easy way to resell clothes, while GotSneakers provides a way to recycle old shoes.

What everyone's saying

Pet parents were all over this hack.

One commenter wrote, "That's brilliant. Will definitely try to make this!"

Another cat owner, tired of flimsy store-bought toys, said, "I LOVE this! I just got my kitties a cat tree, and they tore off the dangling balls in 2 minutes… I need toy ideas for them! This one will be great."

Whether it's a DIY cat toy, a repurposed sweater, or a refreshed pair of sneakers, small, creative choices add up. The more we rethink waste, the more we save — on money, materials, and the environmental cost of constant consumption.

