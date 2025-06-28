Homeowner shares blunt review after using free solar service to dodge shady installers: 'I read many real-life horror stories'

Relative to traditional energy sources, solar is new and cool. Thus, as is the case with most popular items these days, the solar market has given rise to an abundance of questionable companies.

Unfortunately, some are looking to make an easy buck off eager potential buyers who want to take advantage of the immense environmental benefits and significantly lower energy bills that solar energy facilitates.

One potential solar user almost found this out the hard way, but they instead decided to do some research first, and they were much better off for it.

Through EnergySage, a free broker service that provides quick solar installation estimates and helps customers compare quotes from local companies, they were able to find exactly what they wanted.

"Using EnergySage really helped me find a reputable solar company," the homeowner wrote in a review of the company. "During my research about solar and to find a solar company, I read many real-life horror stories and wanted to [avoid] those pitfalls."

They went on to say that EnergySage gave them "peace of mind" about the company they were opting to use. EnergySage helped them to avoid untrustworthy or "financially unstable companies" thanks to the "in-depth information" provided on potential installers.

As the review stated, EnergySage is best in class when it comes to connecting homeowners with trusted solar companies. It also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system per state, as well as details on specific solar panel incentives available.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

These incentives may not be available for much longer, as Congress has signaled it may eliminate the Investment Tax Credit (aka the ITC or solar tax credit) by the end of the year.

If the ITC was successfully eliminated, it would mean that homeowners would need to complete their solar installations by the end of the year to get the 30% tax credit.

That said, they are still here for the time being, so if you're interested in solar, take advantage of these incentives earlier rather than later.

