Homeowner receives professional advice after questioning the value of new solar panels: 'The US government will pay for 1/3 of the cost'

"Why does the consumer need to foot the bill?"

A homeowner considering solar panels questioned their true value, leading them to Reddit for advice and some solid answers from an experienced professional.

A Redditor posted in the r/solar subreddit, sharing the details of a quote for solar panels they received that begged the question, "Why should I, as an end-consumer, buy solar?"

They explained they were quoted $30,200, with a cost of $21,200 after the federal rebate offers, and currently have a relatively low rate per kilowatt, but that has been switched to fluctuating rates. By their math, "Putting ~21k down saves me ~1500/year," and by their estimation, they'd pay back a loan in 10 years and see some benefits to their energy savings.

Solar panels can be a major money saver on your electric bills, with Forbes estimating you can save $25,500 to $33,000 on your bill over the panels' lifetime. Some people have even gone months without an electric bill, thanks to solar, making the investment pay off even more quickly.

RobtheSolarSnob addressed many of the OP's original points, noting that 'the U.S. government will pay for 1/3 of the cost of that system via a tax credit. So your 30k quote is -actually- closer to 20k!"

He's close. It's actually 30%, which is more in line with OP's original estimate, but the point stands that the homeowner will save with the Inflation Reduction Act's rebate program. The expert also encouraged the OP to see if their local energy company will buy back excess energy created by their panels.

He was blunt too about the actual value of solar panels to a home, explaining that they are "a depreciating asset," but they do in fact offer "capability."

"The home's CAPABILTIY to produce its own electricity is becoming a more and more common selling point in real estate," he said.

Rob's explanation is detailed and useful, but the homeowner may want to check out EnergySage's free tools to get customized solar plans with quotes and estimates from installers, as well as guidance on the tax incentives available.

The homeowner also noted the environmental benefits, but made the argument, "The pressure should be put on them to transition. Why does the consumer need to foot the bill?"

Home energy use is a top contributor to pollution, according to the EPA, so switching to solar and other electric appliances like heat pumps and heat pump water heaters in your home is an important piece of the puzzle working towards a greener future.

