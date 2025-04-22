  • Home Home

Homeowner receives professional advice after questioning the value of new solar panels: 'The US government will pay for 1/3 of the cost'

"Why does the consumer need to foot the bill?"

by Audrey Brewer
"Why does the consumer need to foot the bill?"

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A homeowner considering solar panels questioned their true value, leading them to Reddit for advice and some solid answers from an experienced professional.

A Redditor posted in the r/solar subreddit, sharing the details of a quote for solar panels they received that begged the question, "Why should I, as an end-consumer, buy solar?"

They explained they were quoted $30,200, with a cost of $21,200 after the federal rebate offers, and currently have a relatively low rate per kilowatt, but that has been switched to fluctuating rates. By their math, "Putting ~21k down saves me ~1500/year," and by their estimation, they'd pay back a loan in 10 years and see some benefits to their energy savings.

Solar panels can be a major money saver on your electric bills, with Forbes estimating you can save $25,500 to $33,000 on your bill over the panels' lifetime. Some people have even gone months without an electric bill, thanks to solar, making the investment pay off even more quickly. 

RobtheSolarSnob addressed many of the OP's original points, noting that 'the U.S. government will pay for 1/3 of the cost of that system via a tax credit. So your 30k quote is -actually- closer to 20k!" 

He's close. It's actually 30%, which is more in line with OP's original estimate, but the point stands that the homeowner will save with the Inflation Reduction Act's rebate program. The expert also encouraged the OP to see if their local energy company will buy back excess energy created by their panels.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

He was blunt too about the actual value of solar panels to a home, explaining that they are "a depreciating asset," but they do in fact offer "capability."

"The home's CAPABILTIY to produce its own electricity is becoming a more and more common selling point in real estate," he said. 

Rob's explanation is detailed and useful, but the homeowner may want to check out EnergySage's free tools to get customized solar plans with quotes and estimates from installers, as well as guidance on the tax incentives available. 

The homeowner also noted the environmental benefits, but made the argument, "The pressure should be put on them to transition. Why does the consumer need to foot the bill?"

What's the biggest factor stopping you from investing in solar panels?

The cost 💰

The technology ☀️

I'm a renter 🏢

I'm already invested 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Home energy use is a top contributor to pollution, according to the EPA, so switching to solar and other electric appliances like heat pumps and heat pump water heaters in your home is an important piece of the puzzle working towards a greener future. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

This revolutionary startup promises lower energy bills when you lease solar panels: 'We're guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money'

"It really is worth getting somebody … [who] build(s) that 20 years of service into their pricing."
Business

Here's how the 'Reddit of solar reviews' pushes 'scumbags' out of the industry and makes going solar less stressful: 'We help expose them'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x