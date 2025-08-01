Couple shares stunning video of off-grid garden just 2 months after planting: 'It's already thriving'

A homesteading couple posted a progress video of their home garden, showing off an impressive range of plants and vegetables.

Jordan and Silvan (@homegrown_handgathered) shared the minute-long video that included over a dozen plants.

The caption read, "We built this garden from scratch in just over two months, and it's already thriving!"

In the video, they showcased their abundance of vegetables and herbs. The garden included chickpeas, corn, runner beans, squash, watermelon, koosa, cucumbers, beets, basil, carrots, tiger's eye beans, cherry tomatoes, coriander, and more herbs. The end of the video even captured some happy ducks splashing about in a puddle.

The couple is reaping the ample benefits of having a home garden. Gardening is wonderful for your mental health, helping to improve mood and reduce stress. Eating homegrown vegetables also improves your diet, helping you get more nutrients and avoid pesticides found on many commercially sold vegetables.

Silvan and Jordan aren't just nourishing their minds and bodies — they're also nourishing their wallets. They can save money on groceries by using food from their garden. Their off-grid lifestyle is also a brilliant way to eliminate electric bills and water bills.

This organic lifestyle also helps the planet. Creating a garden can support your local ecosystem. It provides food for birds, bees, butterflies, and other animals, as these creatures often eat seeds, nectar, and berries.

You'll also be giving pollinators a friendly habitat where they can do their job, helping plants reproduce and thrive. This is important because humans rely on pollinators to foster crop production, thereby protecting the food supply.

Other TikTokers swooned over this flourishing garden.

One person said, "The two of you inspire me so much. Thank you for sharing your journey and knowledge with us."

Someone else commented, "Been watching y'all for a couple years now I think, and this is amazing what y'all have created!"

The couple's garden is a source of inspiration for many. One of their followers wrote, "Having the space, the land, the proper soil mixture, time, and knowledge to take care of these varying plants and other lifeforms is such a privilege that I hope to embark on someday. This is so inspirational."

