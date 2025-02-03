Invisible air leaks in your home could be costing you — this simple test can unlock savings you didn't know were possible

"Remember, [it] is only the first step to cutting your energy bills."

Have you been thinking about switching to energy-efficient appliances or looking into solar panels, but you're not sure where to start? Before you take the plunge on any big purchases, doing an energy audit of your home will help get you on the right path.

The scoop

An energy audit takes a hard look at your home's energy use to determine where you're excelling and what needs work. This is usually done by an auditor who will first assess your home and then analyze the findings using computer software.

An audit might reveal things like unsafe wiring, poor insulation, excess moisture or condensation, or air leaks around outlets, doors, and windows, according to a blog post from the U.S. Department of Energy.

"During a professional energy assessment, an energy assessor analyzes your energy bills, completes visual, health and safety inspections, and may use special equipment — such as a blower door and an infrared camera — to detect sources of energy loss," the blog post said.

How it's helping

Getting a home energy audit and following the recommendations for energy-efficient upgrades can save you between 5%-30% on your utility bills every month.

Making these fixes not only saves you money and keeps your home healthy and safe, but it's also good for the environment. Simple changes for more efficient energy usage in the home can help us all have a cooler, cleaner future and significantly cut down on pollution.

There are many ways to live a more energy-efficient and sustainable lifestyle, whether by switching to energy-efficient appliances, buying an electric vehicle, installing solar panels, shopping secondhand, or taking public transportation.

How to get started

The U.S. Department of Energy makes it easy to find a professional to perform your home energy audit or do one on your own.

"While not as thorough as a professional home energy assessment, you can conduct your own simple home energy assessment. A do-it-yourself home energy assessment — or walk-through — can help you pinpoint some of the low-hanging fruit when it comes to energy efficiency upgrades," it said.

"Remember, the home energy assessment is only the first step to cutting your energy bills. Making the recommended energy efficiency upgrades is what leads to energy savings."

American homeowners can save even more money on these upgrades with rebates and tax credits from the government. However, President Trump has made it clear he wants to remove the incentives, which would require approval from Congress, so acting soon could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Nonprofits like Rewiring America have free tools and calculators to help you navigate available tax incentives and find contractors.

For more tips on optimizing your home to be energy efficient, check out TCD's guides on weatherizing your house and making it a smart home.

