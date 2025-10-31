Woman reveals simple tip that drastically lowered utility bill: 'Game changer'

When it comes to upgrading your home's energy efficiency, some may think that it requires lengthy, expensive projects. But as one TikToker demonstrated, helping out your home can sometimes be as easy as applying some tape.

The scoop

DIY expert and TikToker Amanda Vernaci (@comestayawhile) noted that homeowners can check if they have a drafty door or window by holding a small flame up to them. If the flame dances, then your home likely has a draft. But that doesn't always mean a costly renovation is in order.

According to Vernaci, she found a peel and stick tape on Amazon that was "super easy to use" and "super affordable" as well. She simply applied the tape to any gap or opening where air might find its way through and sealed it up. While it isn't a perfect way to repair damages, it can quickly reduce the amount of energy your home wastes.

How it's helping

This little hack can be extremely useful in the wintertime when temperatures can plummet outside. The tape method can prevent warm air from escaping your home, making sure that your furnace has to work less.

Whether big or small, any hack that helps upgrade your home's energy efficiency can help save you money. It can even reduce the pollution your home produces. This can cut down on your carbon impact and reduce our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

Installing solar panels is often the ultimate home energy hack since it can help bring your energy cost down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. It can even help save you up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Despite the long-term savings, the upfront investment in solar panels can be hard for some to afford.

In that case, leasing solar panels can still help people avoid high energy prices while also helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down. It also lets users lock in low energy rates.

Inside your home, upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can be the perfect solution to energy efficiency. Using a heat pump can help you save an average of nearly $400 each year on energy costs. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

What everyone's saying

Over in the comments sections, a couple of users seem to appreciate the simple yet effective home energy efficiency hack.

"I got this! I love it! Game changer!" exclaimed one commenter.

"Wow those gaps are so bad in my house, great tip," shared another user.

