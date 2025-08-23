Homeowner shares real-world energy costs and savings while unpacking heat pump's waning efficiency: 'Are we still warm?'

Many people are curious about upgrading to heat pump systems but have concerns about their effectiveness in certain climates, circumstances, or house styles. That's why honest, firsthand, and comprehensive reviews can be so helpful when a prospective buyer is trying to decide if a heat pump is right for them.

In Tom Bray's (@TomBray-LowCarbonLifestyle) video series about living a low-carbon lifestyle and making sustainable energy decisions, the homeowner discusses using a heat pump to provide heat and hot water to his Victorian terrace home in North East England.

"4 years living with a heat pump — are we still warm?" Tom titled a video published in late July.

In the recent video, the creator shares that installing the heat pump has been a significant step toward reducing his household's heat-trapping pollution, cutting emissions by at least 70%. He also tells viewers his heat pump produces plenty of hot water to enjoy everyday activities, from quickly washing hands to taking a full bath.

About five minutes in, he begins to unpack what might have led to an apparent dip in his heat pump's efficiency in the past year. Taking loads of factors into account — from weather to time spent indoors, time away traveling, and more — Tom covers factors that might explain the small decrease as well as strategies to support the pump's efficiency.

With multiple factors in the mix, turning to trusted brands like Mitsubishi can make it easy to find an affordable heat pump that fits your home and circumstances. In fact, Mitsubishi can even connect you with skilled professionals within a reliable network to install an efficient system, helping to ensure you can benefit from the many advantages of heat pumps.

Tom reports that he saved over $250 with the heat pump compared to a gas heating system for the year. That makes sense, since upgrading a home's HVAC system is one of the best ways to reduce energy costs while also helping the planet. The benefits continue to compound with heat pumps, as they deliver both heating and cooling.

Tom says that tariffs have been affecting energy prices and that electricity rates have been changing frequently where he lives. He also mentions that installing solar panels and a battery to power one's heat pump can further lower energy costs.

Those living in the United States can save money on solar panels at home using EnergySage's free tool to compare local installer quotes, with the potential to save $10,000 on installations.

Meanwhile, upgrading to a heat pump can cut close to $400 off energy costs each year for the average U.S. homeowner, adding up over time for some really meaningful savings. Leveraging home improvement tax credits — still available through the end of this calendar year — can add to the cost savings, too.

Tom's viewers appreciated his insightful heat pump review and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Our experience is shorter but similar," one shared. "Our efficiency is higher, and we get a lot of our electricity for free or at the low overnight rate. This makes our heat pump very cheap to run."

"Your videos have been excellent and convinced us to electrify," another viewer commented.

