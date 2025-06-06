Appliance expert urges homeowners to rethink using old backup generators — here's why people are opting for these next-gen models

Federal incentives are under fire, so it's best to take advantage of them before they're repealed.

The experts at EnergySage had some key advice to impart to homeowners looking to upgrade from gas-powered generators to backup batteries. They even offer up a free online tool for connecting to local installers who can provide right-sized quotes.

EnergySage's main pitch for upgrading is that even though there are higher up-front costs of installing a home backup battery, it's infinitely cheaper to refuel a battery with solar, sound levels are much lower, and there are no health concerns like there are with gas generators.

EnergySage estimated that over the course of 20 years, a home could spend $78,000 on a gas generator but only $39,000 on a backup battery.

Even without solar panels, backup batteries can charge up over the grid when rates are low overnight and discharge during peak periods, helping you to save money on your monthly utility bills. Batteries also build resilience, allowing homes to keep running even during a grid outage.

That said, backup batteries are a vital part of any home solar installation. With the right configuration, batteries can store power generated during the day and keep a home humming overnight.

Local installers found via EnergySage's free online tool can provide a quote on a system that suits your needs, and can knock off up to $10,000 from the installation price with the help of incentives and rebates. EnergySage also has this map tool to display average installation prices in each state alongside statewide incentives.

Federal incentives are under fire, so it's best to take advantage of them before they're repealed by an act of Congress.

Besides saving money on monthly utility bills, switching to solar is a key part of reducing household energy pollution. The American grid is still largely powered by coal and gas, so the less it's relied upon, the less heat-trapping carbon dioxide goes into the atmosphere. Such pollutants can exacerbate violent weather patterns, raise sea levels, and acidify oceans.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.