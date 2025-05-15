  • Home Home

Homeowner reveals smart energy upgrade that slashed $100 from monthly bills: 'It's really a brilliant system'

Home batteries are a cleaner source of energy than traditional power sources.

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The Guardian published an article about an Australian homeowner who installed a home battery for environmental and economic reasons.

"It's really a brilliant system," said retiree David Collins.

Some people want to reduce their environmental impact through more efficient energy usage but can't install solar panels. This could be due to a lack of space, a lack of sunlight, or an unaccommodating rental situation.

In any of these cases, a home battery may be a viable alternative.

Collins wanted to install solar panels, but his roof is shaded by an established tree. He bought a home battery instead. His primary goals were to reduce his environmental impact and have reliable power since he lives in Sydney's bushfire-prone Northern Beaches region, which is vulnerable to power outages.

"We've had trees come down and take out power lines," Collins explained. "I wanted to be self-sufficient in case of a power outage."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Home batteries can be expensive and can take a long time to reach the break-even point. The Guardian said Collins purchased his battery for $14,000. He is seeing an average savings of $100 per month on his electric bill, meaning his investment will take 12 years to pay off.

Given the battery's 10-year warranty, it may not be the best investment, but since Collins is prioritizing the environment and reliable power, he considers it the best choice for his household.

Home battery manufacturers are striving to improve their systems to last longer and be more cost-effective.

Batteries allow homeowners to store energy generated by solar panels. That energy can then be used during peak hours to save money. It can also be a backup energy source during a power outage.

What's the biggest factor stopping you from investing in solar panels?

The cost 💰

The technology ☀️

I'm a renter 🏢

I'm already invested 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Home batteries are a cleaner source of energy than traditional power sources such as oil and gas, reducing planet-warming pollution.

Collins is excited about his home battery system and the future of eco-friendly energy options, but he hopes to eventually incorporate solar panels.

"That old tree in the back yard may need to come down one day," he said. 

