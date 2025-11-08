Neighbor outraged after HOA decides to tear down 12-year-old home due to new rule change: 'How is that even legal?'

It's rare to see anyone on social media discuss homeowners associations in a positive light — which is why a Reddit post about one HOA's absolutely ludicrous demand wasn't nearly as shocking as you'd expect.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the post was that it was shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, a subreddit for discussing minor frustrations, when the story was, in fact, severely infuriating.

"My parents HOA passed a rule this year that all houses in the neighborhood must be 35' from the road," the post's title began, innocently enough.

Unfortunately, it continued.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"These neighbors may have to tear their house (which has been there for 12+ years) if they are not approved for a Variance Permit," it concluded.

For those fortunate enough not to have tussled with one in their adult life, HOAs are neighborhood groups organized to establish and enforce rules about what can or can't be done to homes or yards.

Homeowners can pay as much as $1,000 a month for the privilege of serious meddling. Home warranty company 2-10 surveyed homeowners, 85% of whom belonged to an HOA, and found that 70% would choose not to belong to their HOA if they could.

Part of the reason HOAs are so reviled is that many homeowners can't opt out — 30% of American homes are part of one, and 66% of newly constructed homes in 2022 had HOAs.

HOAs can be particularly troublesome when it comes to eco-friendly upgrades, be it installing solar panels, growing vegetables, switching to a natural lawn, or rewilding your yard.

Intrusive neighbors are one thing, but HOAs have the power to levy fines for transgressive acts like switching to solar, and a Florida woman was actually jailed for the crime of having slightly dehydrated grass.

In short, HOAs have been known to bully residents — and like bullies on a playground, it's possible for homeowners to fight their HOAs and win. On the Reddit thread, commenters were shocked by the conflict and asked how such demands could be enforced.

Homeowners associations "can actually kick you out of your house and sell it from under you if you don't pay their fines," a user explained.

"What the actual heck??? Like, how, HOW IS THAT EVEN LEGAL??? Does your government simply allow this???" another commenter replied.

Ultimately, the original poster said they recommended that the homeowner fight back with backup.

"I suggested that we gather up like-minded neighbors and picket the HOA president's yard for a day," they shared.

