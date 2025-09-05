Homeowner shares troubling experiences after living next to HOA board member: 'Super petty'

"They have to treat all equally."

HOAs aim to preserve property values and aesthetics, but they can also make it hard to enjoy the freedom of owning a home and garden.

One Redditor's experience of living next to a board member has involved constant violation letters.

In their post, the original poster mentioned positive aspects of the HOA, such as management of the tennis courts and pool. However, living next to an overly enthusiastic representative has meant receiving "violations for things in the backyard since our neighbor can see them."

The OP has received five lawn violations concerning weeds — not just front weeds, but also those under the deck and backyard trampoline.

After giving the OP a $50 lawn fine, which a commenter dubbed "super petty," the association went as far as removing pool and tennis court access after the penalty wasn't paid.

A commenter mentioned, "If no other back yards have been given violations, then the HOA is in trouble. They have to treat all equally."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This incident is an example of how HOA boards can feature controlling personalities who may abuse power by violating privacy and preventing eco-friendly updates.

Someone else in an HOA mentioned a couple trying to get on the board with a plan "to buy drones to look for violations in people's backyards."

Homeowners opting for native plant spaces over costly and time-consuming monoculture lawns often face resistance from their neighborhood boards. One TikToker received a $200 HOA fine for an exterior lined with beautiful trees and flowers. A xeriscaped garden with only a few visible small plants against gravel and brick also led to a weed violation notice.

Native lawns can produce oxygen, attract pollinators, conserve water, and support biodiversity that's essential to all life on Earth. Plus, they add more aesthetic variety, preventing neighborhoods from looking the same.

The OP and other residents should review and update their association's bylaws, especially the aspects concerning street inspections.

Residents should also check state laws, as they may supersede HOA regulations. For example, Michigan homeowners got approval to install solar panels without HOA approval — a move that may decrease their energy bill to $0.

EnergySage can help you compare quotes for solar panels and connect you with local vetted installers, all while saving customers up to $10,000.

Sadly, residents often have to take local action against board associations to enjoy a more personalized and energy-efficient home. From prohibiting natural lawns that support pollinators to preventing the installation of renewable energy technology, HOA restrictions can ultimately harm the communities they are intended to serve.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.