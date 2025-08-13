Tenant stunned by series of fines from HOA after removing dead tree: 'Another reason ... on why not to get involved with HOAs'

HOAs across the country have been criticized for their strict enforcement of the rules.

A tenant is confused after receiving repeated fines from his homeowners association for removing a dead tree from his yard.

According to a post on Reddit, the tree was removed after being damaged by an inebriated teen who drove their car into it.

The tenant's sibling posted about the incident, asking commenters for advice on what their brother should do after he received two fines for removing the tree. According to the post, the tenant violated an HOA rule that requires people to obtain written permission for removing trees.

However, as the original poster added, the tree was dead, and the bylaws state that all dead trees should be removed, leaving the tenant baffled over what he did wrong.

HOAs often have strict rules that prevent homeowners and tenants from updating their homes. These rules can be particularly challenging to navigate when occupants are looking to make climate-friendly, cost-saving updates to their homes, such as installing solar panels or planting a native garden.

HOAs across the country have been criticized for their strict enforcement of the rules. One HOA reportedly cut down a homeowner's tree after deciding it looked dead, even though a professional sent to assess it confirmed it wasn't. Another homeowner reported their HOA for its strict rules preventing them from installing air conditioning, leaving tenants to suffer in the heat.

As frustrating as it can be, rules often exist for a reason. Working alongside your HOA to alter the rules instead of breaking them can help you enact some of the changes you hope to see.

Commenters on the post were as confused as the tenant about these particular violations.

"Your brother is a tenant. None of this is his responsibility," wrote one commenter.

Another said, "Just another reason in a very long list on why not to get involved with HOAs."

