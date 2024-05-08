Homeowner warned against making yard mistake to appease HOA: 'Make sure you read the statute'

Many HOAs dislike ground cover other than grass, and residents often have an uphill battle to plant anything else.

One Washington homeowner was considering drastic measures to avoid aggravating his medical condition while complying with HOA demands.

"My wife and I purchased our first home a year ago in our wonderful community and are looking to remodel/landscape our front yard while trying to be within the [covenants, conditions and restrictions] of our HOA," the original poster said in their post in r/HOA. "Our biggest change is a desire to install artificial turf where our small section of grass is."

Artificial turf resembles a carpet of fake grass made out of plastic. Some homeowners hope that it will save them from having to mow, which was what this Redditor wanted.

"I have a mild grass allergy, but combined with my moderate asthma, the work of mowing and maintaining my yard during six months of the year is very stressful to my body," they explained. They also said the brand they had chosen was drought- and fire-resistant.





However, there are huge drawbacks to artificial turf that this homeowner seemed to be unaware of. While artificial turf might not need watering, that doesn't make it good for the environment. Plastic and chemicals can contaminate the soil, leading some areas to ban it, whether drought-resistant or not.

In the long term, exposure to artificial turf has been linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Also, one commenter wondered whether the homeowner's hope of appealing to the Americans with Disabilities Act on the basis of their allergy was a useful approach.

"Your ADA approach won't fly," said one user. "Make sure you read the statute in its [entirety] and fully understand it before going to the meeting."

Thankfully, commenters offered healthy, low-maintenance, eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. "There are many ground covers that can replace turf, look nice, don't require mowing, and flower," said one user.

Popular lawn alternatives include native plants, clover, and buffalo grass. They need little to no extra water, and many will stay low-growing without being mowed. Plus, the flowering ones attract pollinators.

Even so, many HOAs dislike ground cover other than grass, and residents often have an uphill battle to plant anything else — or make other money-saving adjustments, like solar panels. Some even have to change their HOA rules first.

But it doesn't look like that will be the case for this Redditor.

"Our current CCRs state that at least 60% of your yard must be 'greenery' via plant life, grass, etc.," they commented — citing no specific language about grass lawns.

