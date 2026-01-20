Homeowner fed up after snooping HOA crosses the line to deny simple appliance upgrade: 'Why … are you looking up at my bedroom window?'

"Get a cease and desist letter and give it to the board."

An irritated homeowner took to social media to vent about their HOA's arbitrary refusal of a much-needed home upgrade.

The thread, posted on an anti-HOA subreddit, explained the frustrating situation they found themselves in with the HOA. After detailing a series of annoying incidents, they mentioned that installing a window AC unit drew the association's wrath: "I get a violation letter for having an AC unit without permission."

They described how out of the way one would have to go to even see the unit, which is only visible from a certain spot, and they added, "Why the f*** are you looking up at my bedroom window?"

The homeowner pointed out that she's perimenopausal, so not having the comfort of AC is particularly grating. She noted that the rules are inconsistently applied and her suffering is "All because 3 board members are the arbiters of what I can and can't do, in vague CC&R."





The homeowner's plight is unfortunately all too common, as HOAs often block eco-friendly home upgrades over their own interpretations of covenants, conditions, and restrictions. Depending on state laws, the homeowner may have some legal recourse. Otherwise, there are avenues to explore to press her case.

Upgrading your HVAC is one of the best ways to cut down your utility bills and protect against soaring energy rates. A heat pump essentially just transfers air to heat or cool a home, which uses far less energy than a traditional HVAC system.

It's a big financial decision that can be made a lot simpler with TCD's HVAC Explorer. If the initial expense is a barrier, one HVAC Explorer partner, Palmetto, offers lease options with no money down, just a regular payment starting at $99/month. Another advantage of leasing is avoiding any maintenance costs, with 12 years of worry-free comfort.

As energy prices spiral out of control, the ultimate home upgrade is solar energy. With TCD's Solar Explorer, you can curate deals from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 off the installation cost. There are yet more incentives to unlock for other upgrades. Palmetto's Home app can help you access up to $5,000 in rewards.

Given the nature of the subreddit, the comments were naturally on the side of the homeowner.

"Yet another reminder to simply not buy in an HOA," said one comment.

Another advised, "If it's not against the CC&R and they keep bugging you, get a cease and desist letter and give it to the board. Go to the meetings and during discussion ask who else is getting unlawful violations."

