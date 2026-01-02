Homeowner furious after getting shocking notice from HOA: 'Paying for our opposition'

"Just horrible what they do."

A homeowner was stunned after a shocking notification from their homeowners association.

The community organization was introducing higher monthly dues to fund its legal defense costs for a suit against the homeowners themselves.

According to the homeowner, seven households filed a lawsuit against the HOA, alleging serious mismanagement and broken promises.

"Basically we are paying more each month, so the HOA can fight against us in court," the original poster wrote. "Paying for our opposition to battle us in court."

In follow-up comments, the homeowner outlined the reasons behind the lawsuit. They said the HOA failed to deliver basic services funded by dues, including roughly $100,000 annually earmarked for landscaping that was reportedly completed just once last year.

The HOA also allegedly gave away community land that housed tennis courts and a pool to a private company.

Residents must now pay additional membership fees to use amenities they once collectively owned. The OP said any leftover HOA funds are handed over to a privately owned golf club, which residents still have to pay to join.

They also described a tough situation with one of their neighbors, an elderly woman and her 90-year-old mother. The longtime residents were being forced to sell their home due to unpaid HOA dues.

While legal responsibility may lie with the homeowners, the story left some commenters frustrated

"Just horrible what they do…they go as far as to foreclose on these poor people!" one said.

Beyond financial and governance disputes, critics say this reflects a broader national issue with HOAs stalling progress, including environmentally beneficial upgrades.

Across the U.S., HOAs have faced backlash for blocking rooftop solar panels, banning native plant lawns, or even fining homeowners for making sustainable changes to their homes.

These restrictions can prevent residents from reducing their carbon footprints, which is detrimental to their local environment.

While it can feel like an uphill battle, homeowners do have the power to organize, update HOA bylaws, and push for fairer rules.

