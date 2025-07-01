Mother frustrated after HOA's sudden action causes major problems: 'Sounds like a lawsuit'

There are steps you can take to reduce concerns like this one.

Warning for the squeamish: One mom was in a sour mood after her baby vomited on her and she had no way to clean it up because her homeowners association had turned off her water.

In a TikTok, Maddycarol (@maddycarol11) explained that her child vomited all over her hair, clothes, and the floor. She went to the sink to clean up and discovered her HOA had turned her water off without warning.

Maddycarol said this happened often where she lived, with the HOA claiming it was because of emergencies but with no documentation to back that up. She noted that this happened almost weekly, raising her suspicions.

She became emotional as she explained the inconvenience, saying this was reason "No. 800,000 why I hate HOAs."

Unfortunately, many people have experienced HOAs that overstep their boundaries by controlling or neglecting utilities.

Without proper warning, homeowners face many challenges due to a lack of water, from the inability to bathe to trouble caring for plants.

Other HOAs have prevented people from taking money-saving, eco-friendly actions.

For example, Realtor.com explained that some HOAs try to stop people from line-drying their clothes, even though it costs less and has no concrete effect on the neighborhood. Plus, it is better for the material, which helps reduce waste.

Or, as in a case reported by Green Matters, someone's HOA tried to stop them from installing an EV charger in their garage. Stalling such a project is not only an inconvenience for the owner but also forces them to rely on public EV stations or avoid buying an electric vehicle altogether.

Commenters felt bad about the sticky situation Maddycarol described, with one writing: "Sounds like a lawsuit. I'm so sorry."

Another said that turning the water off without warning was not OK, suggesting, "Get a lock for your water meter and file a police report against them."

"I'd be sitting in baby vomit at the front door of the HOA prez," someone else said.

While showing up to the HOA covered in your child's vomit may not be for everyone, there are steps you can take to reduce concerns like this one.

If your HOA makes it challenging to live how you want, it may be time to encourage changes to their regulations. Starting a conversation today can make it easier to control your utilities and make eco-friendly updates to your home down the line.

