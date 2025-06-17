Homeowner floored after HOA blocks money-saving home upgrade: 'Do I have any recourse?'

A Texas homeowner's attempt to add an energy storage device to their home sparked a heated online debate about whether HOAs should be allowed to control basic utilities — especially when those utilities could save money and benefit the planet.

In a Reddit post on r/solar, the homeowner described how their homeowners association in Austin denied their request to install a battery storage system. The device would've stored solar energy for later use, helping them avoid costly peak-time rates and reduce reliance on the grid.

"Can HOA restrict energy storage devices?" the user asked.

"I'd like to install a battery backup as part of my solar installation," they continued. "The plan that was submitted to the HOA architectural review board placed the battery backup outside of my residence on the side of my house, behind a privacy fence."

The HOA had approved the homeowner's decision but later changed course.

Commenters shared stories of similar roadblocks and questioned why a homeowners association — designed to protect property values — would restrict access to essential energy-saving tools.

"​​Do I have any recourse against this?" the user asked.

Across the country, HOAs have been caught blocking eco-friendly upgrades such as rooftop solar panels, native plant lawns, and even clotheslines. These decisions not only inflate residents' utility bills but also stall environmental progress.

Denying battery storage, in this case, means more reliance on fossil-fuel-based electricity and increased pressure on the grid during peak hours. The environmental consequence is more pollution, more waste, and fewer sustainable homes.

"In most states they have little power to stop accepting energy saving and safety devices, but if you are in Texas they deny solar even exists," one user joked.

"Slippery slope. It sounds like it would be allowed by Texas law and you mention that they want to deny but haven't, so it could get complicated if you push too hard," another said. "Just because there are others doesn't mean new ones have to be approved, but I would definitely be checking bylaws if they deny you."

