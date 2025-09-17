Homeowner astonished after being hit with $6,500 demand by HOA: 'We fear retaliation'

A Reddit user asked for advice after their elderly mother's homeowners association removed several trees on her property and demanded thousands of dollars.

The poster shared that the HOA's property manager was responsible for the removal of the trees, including one that offered shade to a garden. He claimed he spoke with the homeowner and that she agreed to the work, but the poster said it was untrue and that their mother was not proficient in English. The property manager demanded $6,500.

"The HOA board members are all close friends with the property manager and benefit from him," the poster wrote. "We fear retaliation from the board if we push back."

HOAs have tried to prevent homeowners from engaging in green gardening behavior since the start. Whether it's limiting composting or restricting native plants, HOAs are known to police eco-friendly habits on homeowners' properties.

These restrictions and others can cost homeowners, who miss out on the benefits that come with native plant and food gardens. Using native plants as lawn cover is a low-maintenance way to save water, energy, and money, while food gardens help significantly reduce grocery bills.

Commenters agreed that this HOA action was intolerable.

"Get an attorney and arborist to document damages and fight the $6,500 demand," one user said.

Another commenter shared a valuable tree law statute from the original poster's home state of Minnesota, writing, "Whoever without lawful authority cuts down or carries off any wood … on the land of another person … is liable in a civil action to the owner of such land, or to such city or town, for treble the amount of damages."

While the consensus here was that the original poster should consult a lawyer, other situations call for different actions. Changing an HOA's bylaws is one way to get ahead of shady practices and create a more eco-friendly neighborhood and planet.

