Homeowner outraged after HOA suddenly implements arbitrary rule: 'I hate this for you'

Homeowners' associations aren't known for being the friendliest, especially when it comes to native plants.

One Redditor found this out when their HOA decided to limit the number of plants on a raised patio to six. Since the Redditor is a biologist, they have a lot more plants than that, many of which are native plants that they raise by hand. In their post, they note that they have already spoken to their HOA president and that they plan to speak up at the next board meeting.

Wild Ones points out that many government officials, including people in charge of HOAs, don't know a lot about native plants. Once they realize what they have to offer in terms of biodiversity, supporting pollinators, and keeping the food supply high around the world, they might be more willing to work with you.

The North American Butterfly Association offers tips for working with your HOA.

While it's normal to be upset, channeling that energy into changing the laws that govern your garden is more fruitful than stewing in your frustration. Making friends with people on the board and educating them about native plants and their benefits may take some time, but that will pay off when your laws change. You may even want to get elected to the board yourself, so you can advocate for change from within.

Some people do manage to squeeze in a native garden within their current HOA rules. Others seek certification for their gardens to make them HOA-acceptable. There are a lot of different ways to play this kind of thing, so you have to figure out what works for you.

Other people on Reddit seemed to feel as frustrated as the original poster. One said, "I hate this for you."

"With normal sized pots, weight is a non issue. You are right that the deck is built to handle live and dead loads up to 60 pounds per square foot," someone else added.

"This is the kind of malicious compliance I'm all about … What about fake plants? Outdoor accoutrements. I have a cow skull, what if I got a bunch of skulls?" another shared.

