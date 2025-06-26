Homeowner shocked by HOA's unreasonable ban on harmless gardening tactic: 'Not an option'

One Virginia homeowner wanted to do some normal, everyday gardening without starting a war with their homeowners association. They posted about their dilemma in r/composting.

"I want to start composting in my Virginia townhome," the original poster explained. "I have done outdoor wormless composting in the past, and I want to continue in my new home."

Composting is a great way to save money and enrich your garden while reducing the amount of trash you throw out. You take your kitchen scraps and certain trash, such as paper, and turn them into "gardening gold." Compost is a great natural fertilizer, and it uses up your scraps, meaning you don't have to deal with as much trash. Do it right, and you'll save money on food, as you're turning food waste into new, edible veggies.

Sadly, the HOA was not on board.

"Outdoor composting is not an option here per HOA regulations," the OP wrote.

That's in line with many homeowners' experiences when trying to garden in their HOA-controlled homes. HOAs are concerned with aesthetics, not saving homeowners money, improving their gardens, or helping the environment by responsibly disposing of trash.

So the OP decided to get creative.

"How difficult is it to start indoor worm composting?" they asked. "I would also like to use native, non-invasive worms if possible. It seems like red wigglers are the best option, but I don't think they are native to my area. Any advice is appreciated!"

Commenters were appalled that the HOA would get involved with compost.

"How are they going to police a pile of leaves in the corner of your yard?" demanded one user.

"They certainly can, especially if it's visible for it looking unkempt or 'unsightly,'" replied another commenter.

Luckily, there are indoor composting options that would help a lot in this situation.

