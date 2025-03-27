Outraged homeowner faces devastating consequences after HOA's irresponsible actions: 'What should I do now?'

One homeowner was terrified of a losing battle when their homeowners association mishandled an invasive plant disaster.

They shared their experience in r/arborists, looking for expert advice. "Condo complex just cut 100+ Tree of Heaven trees down, bordering my property," they explained. "What should I do now?"

Normally, a story about an HOA cutting trees would be a tragedy, as homeowners lose the shade and fresh air that mature trees provide, plus the extra property value that goes with them — all for the sake of keeping the neighborhood uniform. But in this case, the plants in question were trees of heaven — an invasive species notorious for its stench. And since it's invasive, it outcompetes native species in the area and spreads wildly, taking over yards and unclaimed spaces.

That means it's a good thing the HOA cut the trees down, right?

Well, maybe not.

"My intention was to contact the HOA and talk to them about properly dealing with the problem, this spring/summer/fall," the original poster said. "Today I got home to find they beat me to it and cut down approx 100 trees of various sizes. … I was told each TOH sprouts like 6 new trees after they're cut? … Am I about to have 600 new TOH trees?"

The original poster was concerned about their property. "I didn't really learn or pay attention to it until I began a landscaping job last summer and discovered TOH roots headed towards my foundation and new trees and suckers sprouting in my yard," they said. But now they're worried.

"You're gonna be swimming in TOH," one commenter said. "Maybe talk to some neighbors and get a signature board going or something."

"For three years chop all the way down in mid June," another user recommended, providing an herbicide-free solution.

