Homeowner stunned by HOA's reaction after neighborhood kids break piece off tree: 'Gonna be fine'

A homeowner recently shared their surprise at their homeowners association's reaction to a broken branch in the neighborhood. "HOA says the tree could die," wrote the original poster on Reddit before sharing photos of the damage.

The pictures show a healthy tree with a missing branch that the homeowner wrote had been broken off by children living in the area.

"HOAs are silly, for a variety of reasons, but this tree gonna be fine," one commenter replied.

"Your HOA is wrong. They just don't like looking at a broken branch," another added.

HOAs are renowned for making life difficult for homeowners and tenants, especially when it comes to maintaining gardens. There have been reports of HOAs cutting down trees, and some have even forced homeowners to rip out brand-new gardens because they chose to plant native flowers instead of maintaining traditional lawns.

HOAs have also made it difficult for people to make eco-friendly, money-saving upgrades to their homes, such as installing solar panels. These upgrades not only help homeowners save money on their utility bills, but they are also good for the environment because they reduce the amount of harmful pollution a home produces.

One way to get around an HOA being difficult is working to change its rules. Working with an HOA can result in changes to its bylaws or even state laws, enabling people to make the changes they want to without pushback. This can have a positive effect on the whole community, as it allows people to make upgrades that could save them hundreds of dollars.

Many commenters on the post had their own awful HOA stories to tell.

One shared, "I bought my first home 4 years ago due to too much aggression from an HOA as a renter."

Another wrote, "HOAs are full of predatory a****** idiots."

