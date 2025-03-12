Homeowner stunned by HOA's restrictions on money-saving home upgrade: 'Fight it, fight it, fight it'

"Minutes after I mentioned the law, I had my approval."

A post has gained traction on Reddit after a homeowner complained about their homeowners association's dislike for climate-friendly alterations.

HOAs have come under scrutiny for restricting housing developments that can save money for individuals while also benefitting the climate.

A post made on the r/TeslaSolar subreddit calls out this regressive practice. The original poster links to a page from the official site of the Florida Legislature, which states that a new statute bans the prohibition of installing "solar collectors, clotheslines, or other energy devices based on renewable resources."

The Redditor continues by expressing their surprise, citing their own interest in installing a solar roof despite dealing with two difficult HOAs.

Following this, the poster links to an article about a homeowner named Frank Zhou, who planned to take his HOA to court after they tried to bar him from installing a solar roof.

According to the Redditor, it is one of the first instances they have seen of a solar roof case being taken to court, with other lawsuits focusing instead on solar panels or wind energy machines.

Some HOAs try to prevent homeowners from implementing basic environmentally conscious changes into their lifestyle, such as forbidding the use of clotheslines, banning the installation of solar panels, or destroying gardens that homeowners have cultivated over multiple years.

These simple choices that benefit the planet (and your wallet) should be left up to the homeowner, but frustratingly, HOAs can stand in the way. Fortunately, even if you don't have full control of the property you live in, it is possible to work with your landlord or HOA to enact change.

"Fight it, fight it, fight it," one commenter urged, while wishing the original poster luck in dealing with their HOAs.

Another Redditor said: "I made mention of the law to my HOA when they wanted to delay my "permit" … Minutes after I mentioned the law, I had my approval."

