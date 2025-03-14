Homeowner distraught over outrageous 'butchering' performed by neighborhood HOA: 'Somebody should be fined'

"This cannot be correct, can it?"

One homeowner was in disbelief when their neighborhood homeowners association took its tree trimming much too far.

They posted a photo of the distressing incident in r/arborists. "What has the HOA done to our neighborhood ginkgo tree?" they said. "This cannot be correct, can it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows what clearly used to be a mature tree. However, all its branches have been cut off abruptly within a few feet of the trunk, creating a tapered pine shape. Almost all of its leaves are completely gone, with just a few clinging to the upper branches.

There are legitimate reasons to make dramatic cuts to a tree, such as when it interferes with power lines or has a diseased branch. But that doesn't appear to be the case here, and the original poster was understandably upset.

Trees do a lot for a neighborhood. They provide shade that cools the area in summer, preventing the heat island effect. They add value to property and increase its curb appeal. They even help filter the air so it's cleaner and better to breathe. Cutting off all the leaves eliminates these benefits and could even kill the tree.

Commenters were shocked at the reckless practices on display. "Leaves are the best thing about ginkgo," said one unhappy user.

"Yea, butchered," said another user. "Look what they did to my boy."

"Somebody should be fined," said a third Redditor.

There were a few users who believed that the move made sense for a female ginkgo tree due to the potential smell of the fruit. However, the original poster pointed out that this also denies them the chance to eat the seeds.

It's possible that the tree will bounce back, and if so, the original poster has options to protect it in the future. Changing their HOA's bylaws to prevent this kind of damaging trim could go a long way to beautifying the neighborhood and preserving this tree for future generations.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.