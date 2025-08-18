Community in uproar after HOA decides to rip out brand-new sports court: 'It's really disappointing'

A Colorado community thought it was getting a shiny new pickleball court. Instead, it got a pricey flop that wound up in the trash.

According to CBS News, the Willow Ridge neighborhood in Aurora had high hopes when it decided to convert a worn-out 40-year-old tennis court into a trendy pickleball space. In 2022, the HOA approved a $140,000 renovation using plastic Versa tiles to give the court a fresh, modern look.

"It looked great," resident Carole Scott said, per CBS News. "It looked like a pickleball court."

However, looks can be deceiving. The newly installed surface was uneven, cracked, and unsafe to play on. The court delivered poor bounce-back during games, and one woman fell and hurt her wrist.

Ultimately, the community removed the entire court and paid an extra $3,600 to haul it to the dump. That brings the total to a staggering $143,600 for a court no one could use.

"It's really disappointing," homeowner Teresa LeGare said.

This wasn't just a waste of money — it was a waste of materials and community potential. Outdoor spaces like this give neighbors a reason to gather, get active, and spend more time outside. However, rather than enjoying a revitalized public space, the community tossed a pile of unusable plastic into a landfill and walked away empty-handed.

It's also a part of a larger issue. Across the country, HOAs have come under fire for greenlighting flashy, ineffective projects while blocking practical, eco-conscious updates — like swapping lawns for native plants, or collecting rainwater. These decisions add up, delaying long-term savings and slowing progress toward more sustainable living.

Homeowners who want to challenge outdated HOA rules aren't alone. Change often starts with reviewing the bylaws and rallying neighbors around smarter, community-focused improvements — the kind that actually work, cost less in the long run, and leave a lighter footprint behind.

