Renter perplexed after receiving HOA violation for incomplete yard maintenance: 'I am at a total loss here'

"Tell one of the board members, or the management company, to meet you at your house."

If you are one of the over 75 million people in the U.S. living with a homeowners association, the problems that can accompany these groups are likely old news.

A Reddit post on the subreddit r/Arborists exemplified the issues that come with HOAs, as the user received a violation they did not think they deserved.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am a renter and received an HOA violation to 'replace dead or missing trees.' From what I know the trees are not dead," the user said, accompanied by photos of their trees.

"I am at a total loss here," they added.

From complaints about your front door mat to making gardening and sustainability more difficult, it's unsurprising that nearly 60% of people with an HOA wish they did not have one.

Instances like this are not unheard of. Another person faced a hefty fee from their HOA after being charged for a service they could have done for $5 on their own.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Other HOAs have pushed back on residents' installing native lawns, all in the name of uniformity. And the worst part of those restrictions is that these lawns are better for the ecosystem, including pollinators, and are lower-maintenance.

As these sorts of endeavors come with a breadth of environmental and personal benefits, learning how to work with your HOA is vital.

While initial approaches involve clear communication and reasonable discussion, there are also legal ways to ensure you get the eco-friendly home additions you need and maintain your rights.

The renter who received the violation for "dead trees" asked people on the Arborists subreddit for their help, saying, "If not dead, can watering them bring them back?"

While the trees did not seem dead, some users suggested other issues the user may have, and how to handle them.

"Not dead. Looks like they have sooty mold and lost bark from a crepemyrtle bark scale infestation," one user said.

Another user gave advice, saying, "Tell one of the board members, or the management company, to meet you at your house. Take a wash cloth, and some soapy water, and go wash off one of the leaves in front of them, revealing the healthy green leaf beneath the sooty mold."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.