State Supreme Court rules on major law in dispute with HOA: 'Helps expand property owner protections overall'

A state Supreme Court just issued a ruling in favor of energy-saving home installations for current and future homeowners in the state.

Following a dispute between the Springfield, Missouri, homeowners association and property owners, the panel of Missouri Supreme Court judges unanimously sided with the property owners, per the Springfield News-Leader.

This directly overturns a previous ruling by the Greene County Circuit Court that sided with the Granite Springs Home Owners Association.

It essentially stated that a newly moved-in couple may install solar panels only if they are not visible from the street, and that a recently passed law governing how covenants and deed holders may install solar panels does not apply retroactively.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled otherwise, however, and the law applied to both new and existing HOAs and covenants.

"This Court finds, based on the express language of the statute, the legislature intended broad applicability, extending to those covenants already in existence," reads an opinion written by Judge Robin Ransom.

This is a major win for property owners in the state, as HOAs can only adopt reasonable rules on solar panel installations that do not ban specific installation practices or accommodations, giving homeowners greater flexibility.

James Owen, executive director of clean energy nonprofit Renew Missouri and counsel Eikmeier and Love — the aforementioned couple in the Greene County Circuit Court case — said in a news release that this ruling "helps expand property owner protections overall."

"I am thrilled the Supreme Court not only held up the protections established by the Legislature but also helped make renewables and customer choice to pursue renewables more available in our state," Owen continued.

HOAs' efforts to prevent homeowners from installing money-saving upgrades, such as rooftop solar panels, are nothing new, but this story demonstrates how residents can work within the law to overcome these practices.

Developing an understanding of HOA bylaws, as well as the laws of your state, can give you the knowledge necessary to push back against unfair HOA conditions and work with your HOA board to start implementing desired changes.

In doing so, you can make smart upgrades to your home that slash monthly energy bills and save you hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.

