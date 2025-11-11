Homeowner shares their massive utility bill savings one year after installing rooftop solar panels: 'I love being able to crank the heat'

Going solar can bring you some serious savings, and one homeowner recently took to Reddit to share their first-year results on just how much solar has changed the way they use energy.

The post, shared to the r/solar community, described a 7.3-kilowatt system installed on a home in North Carolina. The original poster explained that while their electric company doesn't offer full one-to-one credit for energy buyback, the panels have still made a massive difference.

"We spent about $12,578 after the federal tax rebate and saved $750 this year," they wrote. "I love being able to crank the heat in our home office during a sunny winter day without any guilt."

The OP also noted that replacing their old gas-powered furnace and water heater with efficient electric appliances has maximized their savings, with their electricity use dropping by over 600 kilowatt-hours compared to the year prior.

For anyone considering making the switch, going solar is definitely one of the best ways to cut your monthly energy bills and help the planet in the process. Sites like EnergySage can help with free tools that make it a cinch to compare quotes from local installers and see estimated costs in just minutes.

With solar tax credits set to begin expiring at the end of the year, homeowners could save thousands by locking in their installation soon.

And those savings can really add up — with EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar panel purchases and installations. Its free mapping tool even breaks down the average costs and available incentives by state, helping you secure the best deal possible.

Buying panels outright may not be in everyone's budget, but leasing them can also help you lock in low, predictable energy rates. Palmetto's LightReach program installs panels on your home for no money down, and pairing your panels with efficient electric appliances like the OP really amplifies the savings. Companies like Mitsubishi make it easy to find the right heat pump and installer for your needs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Speaking of the OP, commenters on the thread were quick to celebrate their savings.

"Awesome. I just got solar installed and I'm excited for the savings," shared one person.

"Congrats — I am sure it feels good to be able [to] take a look at the overall numbers for the entire year, and see real-world values!" another Redditor said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.