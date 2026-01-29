Homeowner turns heads after sharing pictures of his family's DIY off-grid setup: 'Should make my net bill $0'

For some, going off-grid is great in theory, but giving up on many modern-day luxuries can be a little much to ask. However, as one homeowner revealed, installing a solar panel system can be a great way to reduce your reliance on the electric grid while still enjoying your favorite appliances.

They took to r/SolarDIY to share their ground-based setup and explain how much power they are able to pull from their panels.

The installation of solar panels can be one of the best ways to make your home more energy efficient, bringing your cost of energy down. Solar power can also pair perfectly with a number of electric appliances in your home.

For the original poster, they decided that energy costs in Alaska were simply too high to justify paying every month. Instead, they installed 10 Gstar 360-Watt bifacial panels to offer their family just a little more energy independence.

When asked by one user in the comments section whether their solar panel system provided enough power for their entire home, the original poster was quick to note the wide-ranging benefits.

"Should make my net bill 0 most months, so yes it covers my whole home," the original poster wrote.

"Overall solid build up just be wary of the wind," suggested another commenter.

