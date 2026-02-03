Homeowner furious after HOA tries to stick him with $15,000 bill: 'Their actions are not those of a responsible adult'

A war veteran is butting heads with his local homeowners association over plumbing costs, according to KLAS.

The roots of a tree owned by a Las Vegas HOA ruptured underground pipes, incurring nearly $15,000 in costs to nearby homeowner Larry McClellan. He's been trying to get the HOA to pay for the damage, but e-mails back and forth with them were mostly fruitless. They agreed to pay the original $8,000 estimate, but McClellan was left to take out a loan to cover the difference. He has owned his property for over 20 years.

Worse still, the tree that did the damage is still there and is impacting the new toilet McClellan had installed during repairs.

HOAs can be major impediments to proper tree management. Many are overzealous in tree-cutting, while some simply don't know how to properly prune mature trees.

Maintaining the balance between mature trees and safety can be delicate, but when done properly, entire neighborhoods reap the benefits. Trees combat urban heat island effects with shade and transpiration. They're cornerstones of ecosystem support, acting as a much-needed home for pollinators. Best of all, mature trees improve local air quality while sequestering carbon.

If you're having problems negotiating with your HOA over tree management issues, there are a few strategies that can help build constructive conversations. Knowing the declarations of covenants, conditions, and restrictions of your HOA is the first step. Being aware of local bylaws that affect your HOA is the next step.

McClellan remained unimpressed with the conduct of the HOA and is seeking full payment for the repairs and an apology.

"Their actions are not those of a responsible adult," McClellan said, per KLAS. "I expect stuff like this from a five-year-old that may not know right from wrong. They know right from wrong, and still you're only taking partial responsibility?"

