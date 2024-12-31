HOA board member explores unconventional plan to offset the cost of community upgrade: 'We have pretty broad powers'

"We'd look at financing to, as much as possible, swap electric bills for loans for the short term."

An HOA board member in Massachusetts took to the r/HOA subreddit to discuss a unique means of offsetting the cost of solar panel installation for their condo units.

In particular, they discussed the possibility of replacing the asphalt roofing across their homes with Tesla Solar Roofs, and the best method for distributing the federal solar tax credits to homeowners.

The methods discussed include either running all the electricity to their water system so the credits could be distributed to owners based on ownership percentages or having each building's solar cover each unit so the HOA manages all the bills for each owner.

"We have pretty broad powers on our board so changing the roof from asphalt to solar shouldn't require a vote at all," the user responded to a comment suggesting they contact their utility regarding energy improvements.

"We'd look at financing to, as much as possible, swap electric bills for loans for the short term. Long-term goal is to increase revenue without impacting owners' wallets."

Unlike this case, HOAs across the country have found means to prevent homeowners from securing eco-friendly improvements to their homes, such as solar installations.

This year alone has seen numerous cases, such as a homeowner in Nevada being banned from installing solar panels in their yard despite it being a legal right in their state.

Owners looking to change established rules with their own HOAs can do so by reaching out directly to a board member and making sure they understand the existing bylaws before doing so.

Our guide will provide a step-by-step look at the best methods to ensure success.

"I think Option 1 is a non-starter. The tax credit is a BIG deal and while I am not a tax pro, my research into solar for my house leads me to the same conclusion you came to, no tax credit," one commentator said.

"In MA it's my understanding that you'll get credits," the original user said. "Because you need credits to be able to cover lower seasons where you don't produce as much. So as long as there's no limit on the number of credits, we should be good."

