Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after aggressive HOA attempts to remove solar panels: 'Check your state laws'

Equipping your home with solar panels should be seen as a universal good, but some homeowners associations aren't keen on the aesthetics of the money-saving energy collectors — and homeowners are fighting back.

One such homeowner recently vented about their HOA experience on Reddit, explaining that their HOA demanded they move their street-visible roof solar panels. The HOA said the homeowner needs to place the panels on a less visible "side roof," but there's a slight problem with that logic.

"I have a gable roof not a hip roof," the Illinois-based homeowner explained. "[The HOA] could not figure out why I don't have a side roof. To add insult to injury, they state [the panels] can't be seen from the street or side street. I don't know how to tell them but everyone that has them on the side of a hip roof are just as visible as the ones on my house."

Many commenters supported the frustrated homeowner, saying the request is ridiculous — and possibly illegal.

"I don't think an HOA can legally make you remove solar panels; check your state laws," one commenter wrote.

Illinois state law protects a homeowner's rights to install solar panels even if their property is regulated by an HOA. It states, however, that the HOA can have a say in where the panels are placed so long as it doesn't reduce the solar panel's effectiveness by 10% or more.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Solar panels are a common source of conflict between homeowners and HOAs. Many HOA board members worry that solar panels will hurt property values, even though studies have shown that they actually raise home values.

Going solar has a wide range of benefits. According to the Department of Energy, investing in solar panels for your home can reduce or eliminate electric bills. Solar panels also minimize reliance on the energy grid, keeping the lights on during power outages. Using solar energy also curbs reliance on dirty energy sources such as gas and coal, helping reduce planet-warming pollution.

But solar panels can be a costly investment. Investing in the technology for your home could require an upfront cost of about $20,000 to $45,000 depending on where you live. But the government could help you cope with the cost.

🗣️ Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Under the 2021 Inflation Reduction Act, Congress dedicated almost $370 billion to climate action — and some of that money can go right into your pocket when making climate-minded upgrades to your home. Under the IRA, the government will cover 30% of home solar installation costs through tax credits and rebates.









But figuring out the fine print of legislation can be difficult. That's where EnergySage comes in. If you want to benefit from solar, try exploring EnergySage's free online tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. It makes shopping for solar as easy and affordable as possible.

But rebates for climate-minded home updates may not be available forever. President-elect Donald Trump has stated he hopes to eliminate large portions of the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for home renovations. Major changes to the IRA, however, would ultimately require an act of Congress. With such an uncertain future, taking advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

Even with the considerations and complexities, going solar is a universal good for the planet. Don't let an HOA tell you otherwise.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.