Homeowner faces showdown after HOA denies money-saving rooftop solar: 'HOAs are still allowed to get away with this nonsense?'

"The inalienable right to put up solar panels on your own property should be protected at a federal level by now."

This homeowner drew the short stick after their HOA's solar panel decision.

The Pennsylvanian asked r/solar for advice after their homeowners association's solar panel ruling hindered installation.

The Redditor lives within a small, newly formed HOA. After they applied for solar panels, the HOA "decided after talking to some residents to only allow them on the rear. … One problem with this rule is that it effectively bars half the houses from having solar, as the only non-north facing roof is the front one," they explained.

While some homeowners on the block are in great position for panels, the rest are stuck with having to accept inconveniently placed panels that will lower efficiency.

While some states have right-to-solar laws, which prohibit HOAs from preventing homeowners from installing solar panels, Pennsylvania isn't one of them.

Solar panels can save homeowners hundreds of dollars each month on their bills, and the numbers really add up. According to EnergySage, "the average U.S. homeowner will save around $50,000 over 25 years after installing solar panels."

HOAs are known for stopping homeowners from making money-saving, planet-friendly home upgrades, including installing solar panels and rewilding their lawns.

If you're in a similar situation with your HOA, there are still tons of eco-friendly changes you can make, such as installing LEDs and making your home a smart home.

Commenters suggested a few different ways forward for the homeowner.

"Get on your HOA board, and either drive the approval process yourself or dismantle the HOA," one user suggested.









Another user couldn't believe the lack of right-to-solar laws. "HOAs are still allowed to get away with this nonsense? The inalienable right to put up solar panels on your own property should be protected at a federal level by now," they wrote.

"Hopefully you know a lot of your neighbors and can convince them to attend the [board] meeting," a third recommended.

