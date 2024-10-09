  • Home Home

Homeowner in disbelief after HOA sends violation notice of solar panels two years after installation: 'Check your state laws'

"Chances are you're covered by law and the HOA can eat dirt."

by Drew Jones
"Chances are you're covered by law and the HOA can eat dirt."

Photo Credit: iStock

When you buy a house, it's yours, right?

You can pick the flowers you want in your yard, the color of your front door, and where to install your electric vehicle charger or solar panels. Well, that's not always the case when your community is managed by a homeowners association, otherwise known as an HOA.

A Reddit user posted about a recent run-in with their HOA and was told they needed to move their solar panels to a different part of the house despite installing them two years ago.

Many HOAs across the country have demanded homeowners remove solar panels or have selectively enforced bylaws on installation locations. Nevertheless, more than half of the U.S. states have legal protections for homeowners looking to install solar panels.

In June, Michigan joined 29 other states and Washington D.C. in barring HOAs from banning rooftop solar panels.

According to the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency, Illinois has laws that protect homeowners who install solar panels on their properties. However, under these laws, HOAs and other residential oversight associations can specify where the solar panels reside.

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

HOAs have long stood in the way of people making money-saving home improvements or even eco-friendly yard projects. Illinois, in particular, has made it illegal for HOAs to control homeowners' lawns. For tips on working to build an eco-friendly home within HOA regulations, or changing those guidelines,  check out our handy guide

One commenter on the Reddit post argued that solar panels actually increase property value. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, your home value increases by $20 for every $1 you save on energy bills. Solar panels that save you $500 per year could increase the value of your home by approximately $10,000.

Zillow conducted a study in 2019 that concluded homes with solar panels sold for around 4% more.

In the Reddit post, one commenter said: "I don't think an HOA can legally make you remove solar panels; check your state laws."

Another Redditor agreed: "Chances are you're covered by law and the HOA can eat dirt." 

You're making your home more sustainable, saving money on energy bills, and helping the environment. Let them eat dirt.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x