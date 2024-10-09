Homeowner in disbelief after HOA sends violation notice of solar panels two years after installation: 'Check your state laws'

"Chances are you're covered by law and the HOA can eat dirt."

When you buy a house, it's yours, right?

You can pick the flowers you want in your yard, the color of your front door, and where to install your electric vehicle charger or solar panels. Well, that's not always the case when your community is managed by a homeowners association, otherwise known as an HOA.

A Reddit user posted about a recent run-in with their HOA and was told they needed to move their solar panels to a different part of the house despite installing them two years ago.

Many HOAs across the country have demanded homeowners remove solar panels or have selectively enforced bylaws on installation locations. Nevertheless, more than half of the U.S. states have legal protections for homeowners looking to install solar panels.

In June, Michigan joined 29 other states and Washington D.C. in barring HOAs from banning rooftop solar panels.

According to the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency, Illinois has laws that protect homeowners who install solar panels on their properties. However, under these laws, HOAs and other residential oversight associations can specify where the solar panels reside.

HOAs have long stood in the way of people making money-saving home improvements or even eco-friendly yard projects. Illinois, in particular, has made it illegal for HOAs to control homeowners' lawns. For tips on working to build an eco-friendly home within HOA regulations, or changing those guidelines, check out our handy guide.

One commenter on the Reddit post argued that solar panels actually increase property value. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, your home value increases by $20 for every $1 you save on energy bills. Solar panels that save you $500 per year could increase the value of your home by approximately $10,000.

Zillow conducted a study in 2019 that concluded homes with solar panels sold for around 4% more.

In the Reddit post, one commenter said: "I don't think an HOA can legally make you remove solar panels; check your state laws."

Another Redditor agreed: "Chances are you're covered by law and the HOA can eat dirt."

You're making your home more sustainable, saving money on energy bills, and helping the environment. Let them eat dirt.

