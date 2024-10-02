Homeowner calls for action against HOA for ridiculous lawn maintenance rules amid wildfire season and water restrictions: 'Our HOA insists I must add more vegetation to our front yard'

Extra vegetation around a house is an additional fire risk, especially during state water emergencies when watering plants may be restricted.

With California wildfire season just starting to slow down, many homeowners have fresh ire with homeowners associations, and one such Redditor had to vent.

Posted in an anti-HOA subreddit, they linked to a piece of wildfire news and wrote: "Meanwhile, our HOA insists I must add more vegetation to our front yard … specifically at the base of the house walls."

HOAs have become renowned for the extra difficulties they give homeowners, particularly those who try to improve their property with money-saving and eco-friendly projects. People have had solar panels blocked, native plants challenged, and wallets hurt by hefty fines.

Clearly frustrated, the community rallied its support. One reader even shared how they were able to get around similarly dangerous HOA rules when their well was low during a state water restriction.

"We were not allowed to water at all and [our HOA] was threatening fines for brown grass one year. 'Just water at night' they tried to tell us," explained the commenter. "I said we all don't have the water capacity to water, we will run out of water and cannot shower or anything else for days if we water."

Despite statewide restrictions on what kinds of rules an HOA can enforce and a new permanent water law, many still try to fine people. In the commenter's situation, they described how their HOA tried to tell them that lawn care was more important than saving water.

Luckily, their stalling did the trick in the end.

"They backed down eventually," they said.

Other fed-up readers had some half-sarcastic tips for the original poster, including planting fake vegetation or just letting it all die.

"Could you just paint it green?" asked another.

Citing the local or state water regulation in effect should get HOAs to back down on watering fines. Still, getting involved in the group and working to change its bylaws is often the most effective step to take for getting fair policies and better homeowner treatment.

