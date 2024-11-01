Homeowner considers legal action after HOA forces EV drivers to pay extra fees: 'Your case is airtight'

"It's like they just want to penalize EV owners no matter what."

One homeowner was outraged when their homeowners association levied fees seemingly for merely owning, not even charging, an electric vehicle.

The EV owner posted their story on r/HOA. "HOA charges for owning an EV when I provide proof that I don't charge at home," said the original poster. "I … don't charge at home because I can charge for free at work."

Nevertheless, they say the HOA applied a fee to their account purely on the basis that they own an EV. "They put charges because they say garages are not designed for EVs to charge, which I get," they said. "However, they told me rules are non-negotiable and I'm forced to pay a monthly fee for something I don't use."

HOAs have been known to penalize or prohibit eco-friendly behavior in the past, even when those choices saved homeowners money and cost the neighborhood nothing. Some have banned EVs or e-bikes altogether, and they have also come down on home improvements like solar panels.

The move left this EV owner frustrated. "I feel the rule is just ridiculous when I'm clearly doing them the same favor by not charging at home," said the original poster. "It's like they just want to penalize EV owners no matter what."

Commenters thought the original poster should fight the decision.

"See if you can demand a hearing," said one user. "Your case sounds reasonable and I would gleefully waive any charge in your case because we actually want to promote EVs (because they're so quiet). Also — what 'proof' do you have that you don't charge at home? If you have actual proof I think your case is airtight."

It's possible that the original poster would have to do more to get an exception to the rules, though. They might need to go as far as changing their HOA's rules — but it can be done.

