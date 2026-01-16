Homeowner devises plan to publicly dismiss HOA's rules: 'Speak with a lawyer'

The homeowner was especially irritated by the letter since they didn't belong to that HOA.

Despite their attempts to keep neighborhoods organized, homeowners associations can be very annoying to people who have to be a part of them.

A Reddit user posted in an anti-HOA subreddit about how their friend, who lived right next to an HOA subdivision, planned on trolling said HOA.

Apparently, the original poster's friend received a letter from the HOA that their clothesline wasn't "in compliance with HOA regulations." While he's not even a part of the HOA, this friend does take great care of his home and yard.

To get back at the HOA, the friend decided to install another clothesline. The OP said that he always has brightly colored clothes on the line and shines a light on it.

Commenters reacted to the post in many different ways.

One user took the situation very seriously: "Your friend needs to speak with a lawyer to at least send the HOA a certified letter."

Another Redditor encouraged, "I would purposely buy the biggest, biggest colored granny panties I could find and hang them on both."

A third Reddit user thought that the post was "karma farming." People earn karma on Reddit when people upvote their posts. This user had noticed similar antagonistic posts in the subreddit and thought the OP was lying to fish for engagement.

While viewers may never know if this story is true, it certainly has resonated with them. This post's popularity adds to the overall trend of HOAs usually doing more harm than good.

HOA success stories are rare. These organizations often prevent people from making decisions that save them money and beautify their space. One HOA prevented someone from installing raised beds to grow food, and another tore out a homeowner's wildflower garden.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost if you're a part of an HOA. There are ways to work with your organization, and you can even try to get involved and change its bylaws. Rallying your neighbors together could also help.

If change doesn't happen immediately or at all, there are still ways to get around some HOA rules. People have figured out simple, low-stress ways to compost and garden with overbearing HOAs. With a little creativity, you can likely find some more loopholes of your own.

