Homeowner gets revenge on money-grubbing HOA that tried to lie about their services: 'Expose [them] for the frauds they were'

It's rare to see social media posts about a homeowners association with a happy ending, given their reputation, but exceptions exist.

"My neighborhood does not have a Homeowner's Association," a post on Reddit's r/ProRevenge began. "At least, not anymore."

As the subreddit's name suggests, it's for sharing instances of "going above and beyond to get revenge." The original poster's tale was more than qualified.

For those fortunate enough to wonder what the big deal was, HOAs are neighborhood groups.

HOAs can perform a variety of functions, including collecting maintenance fees for common areas and enforcing stringent aesthetic regulations.

More often than not, people who don't live in an HOA hear about them through someone who shares a life-disrupting anecdote about theirs. And of those who currently belong to an HOA, 70% of HOA members would opt out if joining weren't mandatory.

Unfortunately, the OP's parents weren't so lucky in the beginning.

Their story started with a minor frustration: the HOA dropped the ball on a service for which the OP's parents paid dues.

"And something clicked in my mom's head. She was paying the HOA money, actual money, every month, while both she and my dad worked, taking care of two very little kids," the poster explained.

They added that the association "made their second mistake," the first being neglecting to provide the service, and "they asked if Mom wanted to join the HOA." The original poster's mother was a teacher, and with a summer off, she "started digging."

Eventually, the poster's mother determined that the HOA was operating outside its boundaries. It was improperly collecting dues and failing to use those funds for community benefit.

"My mom [found] more than enough evidence to get the Homeowner's Association the f*** out of her neighborhood, expose the fraudsters for the frauds they were, and make sure that no HOA would ever push their luck in our neighborhood," the post explained.

A nosy person next door is one thing, but HOAs are often empowered to impose significant fines. On top of that, they can impose liens. A Florida woman was even jailed over grass.

HOAs have proven particularly problematic for homeowners attempting to make eco-friendly upgrades to their yards or homes. Transgressions like installing solar panels to save money or rewilding yards to support pollinators have drawn their ire.

HOAs and solar panels are clashing more lately as electricity bills skyrocket and more homeowners turn to clean energy.

Although they hold power and can appear intimidating, you can fight your HOA and ultimately work to change its bylaws.

As for the OP's story, a few Reddit users expressed their satisfaction in the comments.

"Not sure I'd classify this as pro revenge, but more like justice served to criminals. I'm glad to see that your mom cleaned out the rats, though," a user posited.

"I do love a good HOA takedown," another wrote.

