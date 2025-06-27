Gardener shares incredibly clever idea to get around HOA yard rules: 'The best hack I've seen all year'

"You can do anything like this."

If you live in a suburban area where homeowners association rules prevent in-ground gardens, one TikToker has a dirt-cheap solution that might change how you think about growing your own food.

The scoop

In a video, creator Lantz (@lantzadams) shares a simple gardening workaround: planting directly into a store-bought bag of soil.

"If you live in a suburban area and you can't have an in-ground garden, get you a soil bag, cut the middle of it, put your plant right down in it, cut the bottom slits for water drainage, and boom. There you go," Lantz says. "Easy, efficient."

This method transforms an ordinary store-bought soil bag into a self-contained garden bed.

All it takes is cutting open the top to expose the soil, slicing a few drainage slits in the bottom, and planting directly in the bag.

It's a compact, mess-free setup that works well for patios, balconies, and other small outdoor spaces.

"You can grow squash. You can grow watermelon. You can grow eggplant," Lantz adds. "You can do anything like this."

How it's helping

For those facing HOA restrictions or limited outdoor space, this hack opens the door to growing food without digging or investing in expensive garden setups.

It's also a great entry point for beginners intimidated by traditional gardening setups and a helpful way to control pests and weeds without harsh chemicals.

Growing your own food not only saves money and provides tastier, fresher produce, but it can also improve your health.

Gardening has also been linked to reduced stress and improved physical health, including increased fiber intake and mental well-being.

Home gardens also reduce packaging waste and the pollution that comes from transporting store-bought food over long distances.

What everyone's saying

Reactions to the hack have been a mix of admiration and curiosity. One viewer praised it as "the best hack I've seen all year."

Others expressed concerns about cost and longevity. "That's an expensive squash plant," one user commented.

Still, the hack had plenty of fans. "Very smart," another person wrote.

