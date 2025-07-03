Homeowner sparks debate after sharing how they get around HOA yard restriction: 'Easy to use and also discreet'

Some sustainability-minded homeowners discovered an easy and HOA-friendly way to start composting.

"My wife and I have been using buckets to compost for years," a Redditor said in r/Bucketheads, sharing a photo of several buckets. "They are very easy to use and also discreet if you're in an HOA neighborhood."

The original poster was referring to how some homeowners associations block or restrict composting — and how composting in buckets may keep this inconspicuous.

Even if you aren't part of an HOA, you might want to avoid spending money on special equipment for composting. The OP described a simple, hurdle-free way to get rid of food scraps: "We fill these buckets with leaves, ash from the firepit, grass clippings, fruit and vegetable scraps…the list goes on and on. We don't really pay much attention to ratios and just kind of wing but it works for us."

Composting requires a little bit of labor for it to decompose properly. One commenter pointed out that the bucket lids would prevent the necessary flow of oxygen, writing: "I didn't expect closed containers would be well suited for composting. It needs microorganisms and oxygen, right?"

The OP responded to this comment, saying they were correct and noting that they had simply drilled holes in the top and bottom to encourage oxygen flow.

"We roll them around the yard about once a week to keep it all mixed well. After about a year the compost is ready to add to the garden," they said.

"This is awesome! Do you collect the liquids drain out? If I remember correctly you can make teas out of it to feed plants as well," someone else noted.

"You can make teas and they are great for the plants. I've never collected liquid that drained but now you got me thinking," the OP wrote.

Composting can be considered an upgrade for a household. You won't have to take out the trash as often, and your trash bins won't stink of rotting food. Lighter trash bags aren't just easier to take out, it also means less waste goes to a landfill.

But some HOAs prohibit composting for aesthetic reasons. This can be due to misinformation and misplaced concerns about sanitation, and you can work to change your HOA bylaws.

If you're renting or don't have any outdoor space, you can also sign up for a compost service that handles it for you. These are available in many cities and towns, are usually inexpensive, and will greatly improve your housekeeping experience.

"Buckets have made my composting life easy!" the OP said.

