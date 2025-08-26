Homeowner frustrated after HOA blocks badly needed property upgrade: 'The HOA is violating the law'

One condo owner was at odds with their HOA over the installation of an EV charger, despite having the right to charge.

One Reddit user said they had trouble getting approval to put the charger in their permanent parking spot. They asked for advice in the subreddit r/evcharging, which is dedicated to sharing tips about installing chargers and using charging networks.

The poster, who is based in California, had consulted electricians and was ready to pay out of pocket for the expense. However, they said the property manager claimed that the charger would cause the building's insurance company to drop coverage. Alternatively, he proposed installing a community charge point. Unfortunately, OP said this was a "non-starter" because it would cost the whole building $30,000.

The property manager said that either move would cost HOA members thousands more in dues, although OP felt like these excuses were a "red herring."

HOAs have often tried to inhibit homeowners from pursuing environmentally-friendly upgrades that improve their quality of life. As EVs have gotten more popular, many try to capitalize on charging by hiking up electricity costs or controlling vendors.

This can dissuade people from exploring electric vehicle options because it can seem like a hassle. In reality, EVs can save drivers up to $1,500 on annual gas and maintenance costs. Luckily, there are ways to get involved and help change HOA bylaws in your community.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Homeowners in California have the right to charge their electric vehicles. Any restriction that says a person cannot install a charger is "void and unenforceable," according to the civil code. The code also requires the owner of the charging station to have their own liability coverage. Reddit users urged OP to remind their HOA of their right to charge.

"I say, you bring them the statue, and tell them you plan to install unless they implement a plan," one suggestion read. "They may or may not do common chargers which would benefit all but they can't stop you."

Others encouraged them to find a lawyer, if possible.

"It's a complex law and finding one well versed is going to be hard (and probably not cheap), but it's probably money well spent," one suggestion read. "Especially if the lawyer writes a letter to the HOA and throws the fear of God in them. The HOA is violating the law. Call their bluff."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.