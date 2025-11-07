Resident frustrated over HOA's baffling negligence: 'Looking for input'

One commenter responded with a story of a resident taking matters into their own hands.

A homeowners association member went to Reddit to seek advice for implementing a sustainable practice in their community.

The user discussed the specifics of their neighborhood waste disposal, including trash and recycling bins, in r/HOA.

"We do not currently have an organics bin but need to get one," the user said in the post. "Looking for input on success/failures of other communities to strategize the best outcome."

An organics bin, sometimes called a compost bin, is a system for disposing of biodegradable materials. These include food scraps, yard clippings, and paper-based packaging like napkins or paper towels.

By composting your food scraps, individuals can keep these items from going into landfills. Among other things, landfills produce methane gas, which is a harmful environmental pollutant. Less waste can translate to cleaner and healthier air for everyone.

Some people even use their composted materials as a free, natural fertilizer for their plants. One person took old coffee grinds and egg shells and was shocked at how well they helped their garden.

Countless people have struggled with their HOA in implementing sustainable change like installing solar panels. This organics bin-pushing HOA member, however, is a nice reminder of the good these groups can do.

If you're having issues making sustainable changes in your neighborhood, there are steps you can take to work with your HOA. Getting involved in your HOA can lead to changing bylaws when necessary for sustainable home additions.

One commenter on the post responded with their own story of a resident taking composting into their own hands: "Our trash service introduced community composting … The person they had spearheading the introduction of composting was so eager for more participation that she had composting collection bins placed on the property and delivered composting pails to every home herself."

Others recommended the original poster start with one organics bin to see how it played out in the community.

