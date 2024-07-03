Homeowners consider installing solar panels despite firm HOA policy: 'We of course don't want to get sued'

"It is just really frustrating to have an HOA tell us that basically we have to spend more money for electric at our own home."

In a power struggle with their homeowners associations, homeowners are trying to find a way to install unapproved solar panels on their homes.

A recent discussion on Reddit's r/legaladvice has shed light on a growing conflict between homeowners and HOAs over installing solar panels. In the post, a homeowner shared their concern about their HOA's strict policy against installing solar panels despite the evident environmental and financial benefits.

"My husband and I want to get solar panels on our new home … I called the woman at the property management company who said 'under no circumstances is solar allowed,'" the homeowner shared. "We of course don't want to get sued. It is just really frustrating to have an HOA tell us that basically we have to spend more money for electric at our own home."

HOAs have been known to prevent eco-friendly updates, like rooftop solar panels and native plant lawns, citing aesthetic guidelines or outdated policies. However, these restrictions can have negative impacts, both financially and environmentally.

Solar panels are a cost-effective way to reduce electricity bills and carbon pollution, yet HOA restrictions often discourage homeowners from making these green investments. Such policies not only hinder individual savings but also stall broader environmental progress.

In the Reddit post, commenters were quick to warn the homeowner about the repercussions they may face if they move forward with their solar project.

One user pointed out, "You could be made to take the panels down — which may be absolutely disastrous in any deal you make for the installation and financing of those panels."

Another commenter added, "You could be forced to take them down and pay hundreds in daily fines until you do so."

Some homeowners have successfully challenged their HOAs by pointing out that certain restrictions are illegal or by finding loopholes, such as installing solar panels in their yards instead of on their roofs. You might also consider engaging with local lawmakers to advocate for changes in the law that protect your right to make sustainable home improvements.

By pushing for these changes, homeowners can not only save money but also contribute to a healthier planet.

