Homeowner frustrated while fighting uphill battle with neglectful HOA: 'Lied through their teeth'

Native grasses make wonderful additions to a property because they've evolved to thrive in the places where they've always grown. Having native grasses in your yard reduces your maintenance costs and labor while minimizing your exposure to harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

But if you live in an HOA community, getting native grasses growing where you want them can be an uphill battle.

In a recent Reddit post on r/HOA, one homeowner asked for advice on getting their HOA to uphold its promise to plant native grasses in an area behind the backyard.

"The native grass area is just rock and weed and abysmal to look at," the OP explained.

The OP had already contacted the HOA management company, the developer, and the city regarding the matter. However, no progress had been made toward growing native grasses in accordance with a federal regulation governing stormwater discharge.

All across the country, homeowners have been fighting with their HOAs to grow natural yards and pollinator-friendly gardens to enjoy the benefits of native plants.

With native grasses in place, HOAs and homeowners could enjoy more aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces with minimal investment and upkeep required. The grasses would also benefit local pollinators and other native plants as food sources and wildlife habitats, while helping to control erosion.

Although you'll find many frustrating stories like the OP's on the r/HOA subreddit, you'll also find inspiring stories of people who have successfully navigated HOA rules. Our HOA guide is a helpful resource for working with your HOA to change the established rules and make climate-friendly updates.

You can also find useful advice from fellow r/HOA followers about how to overcome HOA resistance.

"More likely, the sales office absolutely knew this and lied through their teeth to you," one Redditor commented on the native grass post. "I would just get a lawyer now, because you're going to eventually need one."

"Honestly, the best course is to wait for turnover and run for the board and try to make the change happen yourself," another Reddit user wrote.

"I'd team up with a few neighbors and send a joint written request to the HOA/developer," someone else suggested. "Group pressure usually gets more traction."

