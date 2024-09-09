Homeowner outraged after receiving absurd violation notice from HOA: 'One of the many reasons why I don't like HOAs'

Living in a homeowners association community often comes with certain challenges, especially if you are trying to ditch the outdated grass tradition and embrace a natural yard.

HOAs are notorious for sending violation notices to their members regarding lawns that don't meet their standards. For example, one homeowner received a "notice of covenant violation" and posted it with outrage on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the notice, the HOA requested that the homeowner remove weeds from the driveway, including turf grass and weeds from all rock areas, to improve and maintain property values within the community.

"As a member of our community, you share the responsibility of being involved in active partnership to protect common interests," the notice stated.

However, the homeowner cited numerous examples of considerably worse negligence in the HOA community, ranging from weeds and garbage along the main community road to a downed light post along a sidewalk that had been lying there for over a month.

"I look forward to living HOA-free in our next home," the homeowner vented on Reddit. "I'm the person you see digging up the white clover, fern, [mullein], and other drought-resistant 'weeds' to put in my garden for ground coverage."

Subreddits dedicated to HOA horror stories are excellent outlets for venting your frustrations. But when you actually approach your HOA board and respond to a violation, it is best to stay cool-headed and come prepared with a convincing argument in favor of natural biodiversity over unnecessary conformity.

Our HOA guide offers tips for overcoming HOA resistance and making positive changes that support environmental sustainability and your local community.

"This is one of the many reasons why I don't like HOAs," one Redditor commented.

"I'm still waiting for proof that other people's cars and grass affect the property value of my home," a Reddit user wrote in the comments. "Funny enough, I had two appraisals done recently, and on both homes, the appraisal was done based upon the sale price of nearby homes and magically came in at the exact purchase price of the home."

"This is commonplace in many HOAs," commented another Redditor. "They can't afford to keep up the common area landscaping, but they will fine homeowners who can't. Second best is when they violate their own rules for xeriscaping."

