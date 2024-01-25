Homeowner shocked to receive astronomical bill from HOA after error resulted in unbelievable late fees: ‘A reasonable board would have notified everyone…’

Unexpected costs can strain anyone trying to make ends meet. Case in point: One Redditor shared that a series of HOA errors out of their control forced them to pay thousands of dollars in surprise late fees.

The Redditor explained that after their homeowners association for two years failed to properly charge for gas bills, their new building management charged all owners the full amount at once. For this particular Redditor, it meant an extra $2,000.

Though they didn’t have the means to immediately pay off that large balance, they continued paying their monthly dues.

However, the building switched to a “first in, first out” accounting system. Since the Redditor’s oldest balance remained unpaid, their latest bills incurred repeated late fees through no direct fault of their own. They reached out to the board for support in removing the fees but had yet to find relief.

Two months into the overwhelming situation, the Redditor took to social media, asking, “How should I handle this situation?”

Regular HOA dues, mortgage payments, and home maintenance costs already account for hefty monthly expenditures, and piling on late fees can make it difficult to stay on top of financial goals. Environmentally conscious homeowners can especially feel the impacts of HOAs, which can have positive or negative effects on the planet depending on their policies.

Many HOAs have strict regulations regarding landscaping and outdoor aesthetics. While these rules can contribute to well-maintained and visually appealing neighborhoods, they may also promote resource-intensive practices such as excessive watering, extensive use of pesticides, and the removal of native vegetation.

Some HOAs establish rules to protect trees and green spaces. This can be beneficial for the environment, as it helps preserve biodiversity and contributes to improved air quality, but overly restrictive rules may hinder sustainable landscaping practices or the planting of native species.

In the comments, one Redditor suggested the original poster rally their neighbors to replace the board. “A reasonable board would have notified everyone of the error and proposed a quarterly installment plan if people could not pay everything upfront,” they said.

Another commenter wrote that the past property management company may be at fault: “Sounds like the HOA needs to sue the old management company for their lack of correct accounting.”

