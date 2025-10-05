Homeowner frustrated as HOA makes harmful landscaping mistake: 'It's been like this for at least 2 weeks'

A homeowner's soggy front yard has sparked an online debate about homeowners associations and their sometimes careless landscaping practices. In a viral Reddit post, one user shared a photo of a newly planted palm tree sitting in several inches of standing water, writing: "It's been like this for at least two weeks. Won't that kill the tree?"

The image, which quickly gathered hundreds of comments and upvotes, shows the palm surrounded by a murky puddle that looks more like a mosquito nursery than a healthy planting bed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner explained that the HOA planted the tree and that they had already alerted management to the issue once before. "Looked today and there's even more water," they added, noting that the water had remained even after more than a week of dry weather.

Commenters, including certified arborists, were quick to sound the alarm.

"Sure. Someone broke a line while planting, and either didn't know they broke a line or didn't bother to fix it," one wrote. Others worried about mosquito breeding and potential property damage, urging the poster to push the HOA to act quickly.

Unfortunately, this kind of neglect is part of a larger pattern.

HOAs across the country have been caught blocking or mishandling eco-friendly updates — from native plant lawns and food gardens to rooftop solar panels — that save homeowners time, money, and maintenance costs while helping the planet. Replacing water-thirsty grass with native plants or edible gardens can lower grocery bills, boost mental health, and support pollinators, but outdated HOA rules often stall such progress.

For homeowners facing similar challenges, there are practical steps for working with an HOA to change bylaws and advocate for sustainable solutions. In the meantime, Redditors advised this frustrated neighbor to escalate the issue — not only to protect the palm but also to prevent costly water waste and a bigger environmental mess.

