Homeowner baffled after discovering HOA installed inexplicable device: 'I wasn't consulted on this'

"All the residents hate them."

A frustrated London homeowner made a post on a popular anti-HOA subreddit that has gained hundreds of upvotes for the absurd action taken by their HOA.

The post has ignited debate in the comment section around constant HOA overreach after OP revealed that their HOA installed massive digital advertising billboards inside their residential building.

According to OP, the HOA allowed a third-party advertising company called "30 Seconds" to install more than six-foot-tall digital screens in the building's lobby. The screens show ads, notices, and weather updates.

But the worst part about it all: OP found that these screens are outfitted with cameras that record residents as they come and go without their consent.

"I wasn't consulted on this," OP explained in their long, detailed Reddit post. "All the residents hate them, and RMG won't even tell me the costs."

OP shared a photo of the towering screen.

OP added that residents are paying for the installation and running costs, while the advertising company collects the revenue.

"I pay for the billboard, I pay for the running costs, yet the third party receives all the ad revenue," they wrote. Past ads reportedly included alcohol, gambling, and even a failed NFT project.

Situations like this resonate with homeowners far beyond the UK.

Across the United States, HOAs have been criticized for blocking residents from making cost-saving and planet-friendly home improvements, such as installing solar panels or replacing grass with native plants.

Luckily, there are ways to navigate changing HOA bylaws to push back against restrictive rules, protect homeowner rights, and make sustainable upgrades that save money in the long run.

Many Redditors reacted with anger and sarcasm.

One commenter wrote, "I'd turn it around to face the wall. Daily. You'll soon find out if RMG is earning from it."

"I am so sick and tired of the constant data mining and advertising," another user wrote. "[These companies] only view human life as a revenue stream."

